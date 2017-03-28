A Manitoba indigenous community is suing Ottawa and the province over a 21-year-old land claim agreement.

Roseau River First Nation said terms of the decades-old deal promised between 5,800 and 16,000 acres be set aside as reserve property.

The lawsuit alleged only one per cent of the minimum agreement has been fulfilled, and that it was supposed to be completed by 2011.

The suit also said in the meantime, both levels of governments and their crown corporations have disposed of surplus lands without consulting Roseau River.

“The actions of Canada and Manitoba have been carried out in an arbitrary, oppressive and high-handed manner, with complete disregard for the long standing rights and entitlements of the First Nation,” the lawsuit said.

The claim is seeking general, equitable and punitive damages. The allegations have not been proven in court.

CTV News has reached out to both levels of government for a response.

Roseau River is also part of the Treaty No. 1 First Nations negotiating with Ottawa over the Kapyong Barracks property.