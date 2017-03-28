Featured
Manitoba RCMP investigating $20,000 theft of canola seed from silo
Police said the suspects drove a grain auger to the farm yard and used it to remove canola seed from the silo. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 3:13PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 28, 2017 3:23PM CST
CARBERRY, Man. -- Manitoba RCMP are investigating an unusual farm theft.
Mounties in Carberry say a silo was broken into on a farm in the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress, southeast of Brandon.
They say the suspects drove a grain auger to the farm yard and used it to remove canola seed from the silo.
The suspects left the auger behind and drove off with a full grain truck.
RCMP say the stolen seed was worth almost $20,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manitoba RCMP.
