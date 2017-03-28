

The Canadian Press





CARBERRY, Man. -- Manitoba RCMP are investigating an unusual farm theft.

Mounties in Carberry say a silo was broken into on a farm in the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress, southeast of Brandon.

They say the suspects drove a grain auger to the farm yard and used it to remove canola seed from the silo.

The suspects left the auger behind and drove off with a full grain truck.

RCMP say the stolen seed was worth almost $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manitoba RCMP.