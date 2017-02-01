

CTV Winnipeg





The provincial government is offering free entry to provincial parks for the month of February.

Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox says winter is a perfect time to explore the province’s parkland.

“Our parks offer countless opportunities to take part in winter activities or to simply enjoy the splendor of nature in a beautiful snowy setting,” Cox says. “We encourage everyone to take a moment this winter to get outside and enjoy a walk in the park or blaze a trail with skis or snowshoes.”

While vehicle permits are not required in February, SnoPasses are still needed for snowmobile riders using groomed trails in the parks.

There are 12 provincial parks with groomed trails for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and hiking.

Spruce Woods and Turtle Mountain provincial parks also offer outdoor skating areas, hockey rinks and toboggan hills.

You can fat bike at Birds Hill Provincial Park on the Oak Ridge Mountain Bike Trail.

Maps of winter trails and updated reports are available at www.manitobaparks.com.

Provincial park interpreters are offering several guided experiences this winter. Interpretive programs are free and offered year round in Birds Hill, Spruce Woods and Whiteshell provincial parks.

Highlights for the month of February include:

Feb. 5 - a cross-country ski clinic in Spruce Woods Provincial Park

Feb. 18 - guided ski trip in Whiteshell Provincial Park

Feb. 19 - a learn to ice fish session in the Spruce Woods Provincial Park • a

Feb. 26 – a winter safari in Birds Hill Provincial Park

More information on these events and other upcoming programs can be found at www.gov.mb.ca/sd/parks/act_interp/events/events.html.

Teachers can also book free guided school programs throughout the winter season. More information is available at www.gov.mb.ca/sd/parks/act_interp/teachers.html.