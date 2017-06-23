

CTV Winnipeg





A 37-year-old man has died after being seriously assaulted on Martha Street.

On Monday night, while police were in the area of the first 100 block of Martha Street, bystanders called police to help a man who had been seriously assaulted.

The victim suffered significant head trauma and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses identified a suspect, who cadets found in the area a short time later.

Sydney Eric Norman Fleury, 43, was detained in custody and charged with aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, Marvin Elias Caribou died of his injuries.

Major Crime Unit investigators arrested Fleury at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

He now faces an upgraded charge of manslaughter.

He remains in custody.