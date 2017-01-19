

CTV Winnipeg





East Kildonan will soon have its own Marshalls and HomeSense stores.

The retail outlets plan to open a new superstore at Kildonan Place Shopping Centre April 18. The stores will anchor the east end of the mall as part of a massive redevelopment of the former Target Store location.

Kildonan Place General Manager, Sandra Hagenaars, said they’re proud to bring the well-known retail brands to the area.

“They have a proven track record of success and will further solidify Kildonan Place’s strong position in the Winnipeg market,” Hagenaars says.

Shoppers can reach both Marshalls and HomeSense from inside the mall.

Construction is already underway.