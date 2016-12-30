

CTV Winnipeg





A Thompson man known as an avid hunter and trapper has not been seen now for more than a month and police are now asking for help finding him.

Campbell Hunter, 67, was last seen on Nov. 10. He was reported missing on Dec. 19.

RCMP said Hunter “led and outdoor lifestyle” in the wilderness, but it’s unusual for him to stay out of contact this long.

Police said he is known to travel to the Gimli area.

He’s described as five feet, four inches (163 centimetres) tall with a slim build, short black hair with grey in it, missing front teeth, wearing a navy jacket, baseball cap and large winter boots.

Anyone with information can contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.