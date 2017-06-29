

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating two incidents where Molotov cocktails were thrown at homes in the middle of the night.

The first incident occurred on June 21 in the 100 block of Polson Avenue.

The second home hit was in the 100 block of Bannerman Avenue on Monday.

Both incidents occurred around 2 a.m. Police said they did find the firebombs, but cannot confirm what they were composed of as both incidents are under investigation.

The home of former Manitoba MP and MLA Judy Wasylycia-Leis was hit with two beer bottles filled with gasoline, causing exterior damage to her home.

“My son heard a sound and saw flames outside. He woke us up and we got outside in time to put out the flames,” said Wasylycia-Leis.

There was no serious damage to either residence, and police are treating both incidents as separate investigations. No one was injured in either incident.

Police said it does not appear these incidents were targeted attacks.

No arrests have been made.