The tiny community of Minto, Man. has inherited a very large gift from a former resident.

The community is getting money from a charitable fund thanks to the estate of Lloyd and Elsie Campbell.

There's only one problem, figuring out how to spend it in order to achieve the greatest benefit for the community and its residents.

Lynn Flewitt, the chairperson of the Minto philanthropic committee, is in charge of distributing the money and entertaining proposals for how it's spent.

Flewitt said the money gifted to the community amounts to $55,000 in perpetuity per year.

"I don't know how long that's going to be, but it's a long time," said Flewitt.

Lloyd Campbell died in 2005, and Elsie later passed away in 2016. The couple lived in Vancouver.



According to Lloyd's obituary, the Campbell’s fund at Vancouver Foundation is called the “Lloyd and Elsie Campbell Foundation Fund” and supports many charitable causes with a focus on children and, in particular, recreational activities for children.

The Vancouver Foundation said the couple's $12 million fund has eight equal beneficiaries. One is the R.M. of Grassland (Minto) and the other seven beneficiaries are in British Columbia.

The community of Minto, which has an estimated population of 100 people, is located in the rural municipality of Grassland south of Brandon, Man. The R.M. has a population of 1,500 people.

According to information received by the community the money is earmarked to supply Minto school with sports-related equipment and for sports days transportation. It can also to be used to upgrade playground facilities and sports facilities for baseball and hockey teams.

"As long as there is usage by the school kids, it'll qualify," said Flewitt.

Minto's kindergarten to grade eight school currently has 41 students, Flewitt said.

Lloyd was born in Brandon, Man. and moved to Vancouver in the 1940s.

Flewitt said his parents met Lloyd who told him that he spent some time in Minto before moving to Vancouver.

"They [Flewitt's parents] knew that he had done very well out in Vancouver," Flewitt explained.

The Vancouver Foundation said Lloyd was a developer in Vancouver and Palm Springs and that he made his millions in land development and boat building.

Lloyd started his career in Vancouver renovating homes and later building spec homes, the foundation said.

He also bought land and constructed several McDonald’s restaurant locations.

In the 1970’s, the Vancouver Foundation said Lloyd acquired 50 acres of land near Palm Springs airport and developed it.

He took on boat building in the 1990’s. Lloyd had the hulls for private yachts built in western Washington and then outfitted the boats in Vancouver – boats that sold around $8 million each.

Elsie is from Vancouver. The couple did not have any children.

Flewitt said information on Lloyd's time in Minto is limited, but Flewitt said he opened an automotive garage in the community before moving to Vancouver.

Why Lloyd wanted the money to go to Minto isn't clear.

"Unfortunately he hadn't been back here in the past few decades to see what Minto is like now," Flewitt said. "It has changed quite a bit since 1950."

One thing's for certain, the town is grateful for the couple's gift.

"I think it's going to be big if it's done correctly," Flewitt added. "I think it will attract people to move to Minto."

The community has known for about a decade it would be receiving money from the Campbell's fund. Flewitt said the community has received additional money from the couple in the past, including a $25,000 lump sum.

The committee has sent out surveys to gauge what residents want to spend the money on.

