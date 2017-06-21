

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro said they are dealing with around 75 outages following a thunderstorm that moved through the city late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hydro, more than 7,000 customers are impacted by the outages – officials said this is changing by the minute as more reports come in.

The outages are all weather related, some are from lightening, heavy wind and rain falling on trees causing them to break, Hydro said.

Hydro explained that at this point there is no estimated time as to when the outages will be repaired.

#mboutage Approx. 600 customers in Tyndall Park have been restored. Remaining customers to be restored by 6:30 p.m. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 21, 2017