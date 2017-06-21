Featured
More than 7,000 Winnipeg customers impacted by outages across city
The red on the above map is of outages in Winnipeg as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. (Source: Manitoba Hydro)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:35PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:26PM CST
Manitoba Hydro said they are dealing with around 75 outages following a thunderstorm that moved through the city late Wednesday afternoon.
According to Hydro, more than 7,000 customers are impacted by the outages – officials said this is changing by the minute as more reports come in.
The outages are all weather related, some are from lightening, heavy wind and rain falling on trees causing them to break, Hydro said.
Hydro explained that at this point there is no estimated time as to when the outages will be repaired.
#mboutage Approx. 600 customers in Tyndall Park have been restored. Remaining customers to be restored by 6:30 p.m.— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 21, 2017
#mboutage The #1 cause of outages in summer is high winds bringing down trees and branches causing them to contact power lines. pic.twitter.com/VpmPWzX4KJ— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 21, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Class’s dog poop discovery outside Manitoba school prompts meeting with mayor
- More than 7,000 Winnipeg customers impacted by outages across city
- Stabbing Winnipeg senior 68 times nets 'ticking time bomb' 12 years behind bars
- Sacred fire ceremony held to kickoff Canada Summer Games torch lighting
- City Councillors push for transit system changes