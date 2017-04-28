

CTV Winnipeg





After a contested nomination, the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba has chosen its candidate for the Point Douglas byelection.

Jodi Moskal took the top spot over nominees Tim Diack and Alexa Rosentreter.

A journeyman electrician, Moskal is vice-president of Moskal Electric Limited.

She's also the past chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday night, she wasted no time getting a crowd of about 150 on board.

"We are going to put people to work. We’re going to show them the opportunities that are available to them, we’re going to support them through social enterprises," she said.

The Point Douglas byelection was called after NDP MLA Kevin Chief resigned his seat.

A date for the byelection has not been set.