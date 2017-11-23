Emily Cablek never gave up. When her ex-husband Kevin Maryk abducted her two children and hid them in Mexico for nearly four years, she never stopped searching. Five years later, the mother of two has also found herself.

“When they were abducted life just kind of stopped for me,” Cablek said. “It’s taken me a while to be strong about what I went through. I finally know me.”

Before the abduction, before the divorce and custody battle for her children, Cablek said she was in a relationship with Maryk for seven years. She said during much of that relationship, there was abuse.

“I ended up leaving because of how scared I was. I ended up leaving because I didn’t want to live like that anymore and I didn’t want my kids to be around that anymore,” Cablek said.

In 2014, Maryk pleaded guilty to two counts of abduction for kidnapping his two kids in 2008 and hiding them in Mexico for nearly four years. In May 2016, while in prison, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault allegations stemming from his relationship with Cablek.

Until now, a publication ban prevented Cablek from speaking about the sexual assault. She asked for it to be lifted so she could write a book, and start a blog, in the hopes of helping others through her story.

“I’ve pushed myself to create a life that I’m proud of. To still create a life that I always wanted and know my kids are proud of,” Cablek said.

Cablek said she didn’t get the help she needed when she left Maryk. Amidst the custody battle for her children, she said a counselor advised her not to charges against her ex for abuse because the counsellor said it would look bad.

“I think that’s a terrible, terrible piece of advice to give someone who’s already been through so much,” Cablek said. “You know, I warned the courts that he had threatened to take my kids away.”

Cablek said her children, now 15 and 16, are both doing well.

“I brag about my daughter because she’s been an honour student the last three years,” she said. “And my son, he’s happy. He’s quiet but he’s happy.

Cablek said Maryk is eligible for parole in January.

A spokesperson with the Parole Board of Canada said a decision has not been made in Maryk’s case.

Maryk’s lawyer declined to comment.