RCMP received multiple reports of gun shots being fired between 4:30 a.m. and 5:35 a.m. on Saturday in Birds Hill Provincial Park and RM of Brokenhead.

RCMP said the first report came in at 4:30 a.m. when a witness saw someone in dark coloured pickup truck pull into the East Beach parking lot and fired a gun at a parked vehicle.

Shortly after RCMP said three more gun shots were reported in the RM of Brokenhead. The first incident occurred in a rural location west of Beausejour at approximately 5:20 a.m. Officers said the main window was shot at and damaged.

RCMP said more gun shots occurred within a few minutes of one another at approximately 5:35 a.m. at two separate residences in the Garson area.

Officers said the first report they received had been that a bedroom in the upper level of the residence had been shot at. An hour later RCMP received a call that a resident in the Garson area home woke up and found two bullet holes in two separate windows.

RCMP confirmed the two Garson incidents occurred in the same area and it is believed they occurred at the same time.

In the RM of Brokenhead area officers were called after surveillance footage caught the suspected vehicle firing three shots at the property.

RCMP said no injuries have been reported in any of the incidents however there is significant property damage at each location.

"These are very serious incidents and our investigators are working hard to identify the suspects,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. "We ask that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Birds Hill Park, RM of Brokenhead, or Garson areas in the early morning hours of September 9th to contact the Oakbank or Beausejour RCMP immediately."

RCMP describe the vehicle in question as a newer model GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck, with four doors and dark in colour.