

CTV Winnipeg





Students at Grant Park School were sent home with a letter yesterday letting them know about mumps at the school.

Radean Carter from the Winnipeg School Division said as of Thursday there have been seven reported cases.

Carter said the mumps outbreak is not confined to any one team or group within the school.

Mumps is an infectious disease with symptoms that include swollen, painful cheeks and neck.

Health officials reported an outbreak of the infectious disease at the University of Manitoba in October 2016.

Manitoba typically has four to five cases each year.

Between Sept.1, 2016 and Jan. 5, 2017, there have been 87 cases reported.