Featured
Mumps outbreak extends to a Winnipeg high school
Winnipeg School Division said the mumps outbreak is not confined to any one team or group within the school. (Source: Winnipeg School Division)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:40PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:41PM CST
Students at Grant Park School were sent home with a letter yesterday letting them know about mumps at the school.
Radean Carter from the Winnipeg School Division said as of Thursday there have been seven reported cases.
Carter said the mumps outbreak is not confined to any one team or group within the school.
Mumps is an infectious disease with symptoms that include swollen, painful cheeks and neck.
Health officials reported an outbreak of the infectious disease at the University of Manitoba in October 2016.
Manitoba typically has four to five cases each year.
Between Sept.1, 2016 and Jan. 5, 2017, there have been 87 cases reported.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Spike in red light tickets tossed out in December
- Manitoba highways, city of Winnipeg hit hard by high winds and blowing snow
- Another change for Manitoba's troubled NDP: caucus chair steps down
- Officers will not be charged in police shooting resulting in death of man
- Added sugar found in two-thirds of packaged foods in Canada: study
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5