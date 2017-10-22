

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged six people and seized nearly $30,000 in drugsin two separate incidents on Saturday.

Police said the first bust was made around 9:45 a.m. when officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Balmoral Street. Two men and one woman were arrested and charged after police seized more than $10,000 in drugs including:

47 grams of meth valued at $5,100

10 grams of heroin valued at $4,000

23 pills of fentanyl designed to look like 80mg of oxycontin pills valued at $1,800.

Two cell-phones, two digital scales and various drug-related packaging materials

Approximately $500 in Canadian currency.

Robert Trevor Lander, 41, Annette Lucy Letendre, 40 and a 38-year-old man have all been arrested and charged with a number of drug and trafficking offences.

Winnipeg police said the second bust occurred around 7:45 p.m. when officers executed a search warrant at a residential suite building in the 2500 block of Waverley Street.

Police said three men were taken into custody and the investigation ledto the seizure of more than $18,000 worth of drugs including:

3.4 ounces of crack cocaine valued at $11,424

5.1 ounces of cocaine valued at $6,200

6 grams of shatter valued at $600

11 cell-phones, two digital scales and various drug-related packaging material

A 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine and an altered serial number

14 .30-06 ammunition cartridges

Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali, 21, Joseph Sunday Frangi, 25, and Simalew Tolcha Mammo, 27, have all been charged with a number of drug and firearm related offences.

Police believe all six arrests and seized items are related to drug trafficking within the city.