New web crawler being used to detect and track child pornography
When offensive material is found, Internet service providers are notified to take it down and authorities are alerted. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 12:57PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 1:23PM CST
WINNIPEG - A new online tool is being used to detect and help remove child pornography from the Internet.
The Canadian Centre for Child Protection has unveiled a program called Project Arachnid, which crawls the web in search of images of child exploitation.
The Winnipeg-based charity says the automated program, run on a bank of servers, can currently scan 150 web pages a second.
It compares any images and digital information found to reports by police agencies around the world.
Officials say in its first six weeks, the program has processed 230 million web pages and found 40,000 different images of child sexual abuse.
When offensive material is found, Internet service providers are notified to take it down and authorities are alerted.
