Rotations for more than 1000 nurses are changing at St. Boniface Hospital.

The moves are part of the province’s ongoing consolidation of health services across Winnipeg.

A new release says work schedules are being altered for 1000 nurses at the hospital and 50 nurses will be recruited to work on site.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says the changes are needed to better staff the surgical unit, make clinical resource nurses available at all hours and cut down on sick time and overtime.

The WRHA says 250 support staff positions will also be impacted at Health Sciences Centre.