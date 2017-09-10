

CTV Winnipeg





Police confirmed on Sunday the officer that was shot with his own weapon on Aug. 7 is now home recovering.

Police said the officer was released from hospital with a lengthy recovery ahead of him but is expected to recover fully.

The investigation in to what caused the gun to discharge is ongoing but police said they are fairly confident with their findings.

“We do believe we are just about through the process of understanding how this weapon malfunctioned,” said Const. Rob Carver. “I want to re-iterate the constable did not have a hand on the weapon or the holster.”

Police said this kind of incident has occurred in past in Calgary, Quebec and some places in the U.S.

Police said all the other weapons have been gone through and believe there is no risk to any of the other officers.

Further comment will be made when the investigation is complete.