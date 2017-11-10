Featured
One person injured after incident at the University of Winnipeg
Police were called just after 8 p.m. Thursday night to the west side of the campus near Spence Street and Ellice Avenue. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 5:56AM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 10, 2017 7:47AM CST
One person was injured by an armed suspect with a knife at the University of Winnipeg.
Police were called just after 8 p.m. Thursday night to the west side of the campus near Spence Street and Ellice Avenue.
Police do not have many details, as they are still investigating the incident.
The victim is in stable condition.
Police officials said they have one man in custody.
No word on whether those involved are students at the university.
