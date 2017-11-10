

CTV Winnipeg





One person was injured by an armed suspect with a knife at the University of Winnipeg.

Police were called just after 8 p.m. Thursday night to the west side of the campus near Spence Street and Ellice Avenue.

Police do not have many details, as they are still investigating the incident.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police officials said they have one man in custody.

No word on whether those involved are students at the university.

