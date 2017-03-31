Three Manitoba rural municipalities have declared a state of emergency due to overland flooding.

The RMs of Dufferin, La Broquerie and Two Borders are all under a state of emergency on Friday.

DUFFERIN DEALS WITH FLOODING

Betty Manning woke up Tuesday morning to a virtual lake surrounding her St. Daniel, Man. area home.

"I've never seen this ever, and I've been here since 1990," she said.

Manning's basement flooded Wednesday after five to six feet of water encroached on her property.

The surge of water is so bad, she can't even drive her car up to her home.

"I'm just walking. I'll have to tie my horse to a post I guess and ride him in."

A freeze/thaw over the last few days caused ditches in the area to freeze up with two to three feet of ice.

When the snow melted, conduit drains were so full of hardened snow, water didn't have anywhere to go.

Ditches were inundated overnight, flooding farmlands and roads.

"Water was going overland in areas that it never does and it was following patterns that were unusual," said George Gray, reeve of the RM of Dufferin.

The RM declared a state of emergency Thursday to get the flow under control.

They shut down 10 to 12 washed out roads in the region, cutting one to create a culvert.

"Right now we'll probably turn our attention to the Boyne River, which is another conduit in the RM which Carman is protected from now with the diversion. But it would appear now that it's going to be causing some damage as we move along," Gray said.

He said peak flows are likely over in the area, unless there's significant rainfall over the next few days.

Just one other homeowner in the region had basement flooding and some damage to their yard.

Gray is optimistic that by declaring the state of emergency, a lot of other properties were spared.

As for Manning, she hopes the worst is over on her acreage.

"Hopefully because I've got two baby colts coming, one within a month. Hopefully she'll have dry ground anyway," she said.

EMERSON-FRANKLIN DEALS RISING WATER LEVELS

Emerson-Franklin has closed nine roads in the eastern part of the municipality due to overland flooding and from the rising Red River.

Reeve Greg Janzen said this has created issues for people who normally travel on these roads. However, he explained there are other roads residents in the municipality can use to avoid these washed out sections.

As for asylum seekers, he said the conditions near the border are not too bad at this time, but suspects that might change next week. If it does, it could impact people trying to illegally cross into Canada.

FLOODING CLOSES UNITED STATES SIDE OF BORDER

Flooding has closed a Canada-United States border crossing.

Canada Border Services Agency tweeted pictures from the crossing near Gretna, Man.

The Gretna side is open, but flooding has closed the U.S. side of the crossing.

The province said partial ring dike closures in Gretna is due to flooding on the Pembina River.