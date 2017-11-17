

CTV Winnipeg





Premier Brian Pallister suffered injuries after he fell while hiking in New Mexico.

According to the province, Pallister was hiking in the Gila Wilderness area with his wife when he fell. He suffered numerous cuts and bruises, as well as compound fractures in his left arm.

He was taken to hospital overnight in Silver City, N.M.

The province said the premier will be returning to Manitoba Friday and will be re-evaluated to determine whether or not he needs surgery.

The Speech from the Throne in the legislature is still scheduled for next week.