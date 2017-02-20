Featured
Part of Higgins Ave. building collapses
The city said no one was inside during the collapse and no one was hurt.
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 2:11PM CST
Emergency crews were on hand Monday as part of a Point Douglas building collapsed.
The City of Winnipeg said crews were called to the Higgins Ave. building just before noon. Shortly after, a corner of the building collapsed due to structural age.
