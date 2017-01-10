Featured
Pedestrian struck by transit bus near King Edward Street
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 9:12AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 9:20AM CST
A pedestrian was taken to hospital in unstable condition after they were struck by a Winnipeg Transit bus at King Edward Street and Bannatyne Avenue West Tuesday.
Winnipeg Police say the woman has since been upgraded to stable condition.
According to police, the pedestrian was laying on the road when a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic crew arrived at 7 a.m.