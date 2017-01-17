

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jade Brown was last seen Jan. 12 in the Silver Heights area of St. James.

Police said she was wearing a black leather jacket, grey sweat pants and tan Timberland boots.

Police are concerned for Brown’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.