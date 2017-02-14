

Katherine Dow, CTV Winnipeg





Two people have been charged after police seized drugs, weapons and cash from a Virden, Man. home.

Police said they searched the house on Feb. 3. They found cocaine, crack cocaine, psilocybin or mushrooms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and a knife. They also found cash and cell phones with SIM cards.

Police said Jenna Mallette, 22, and Kasey Packham, 26, both from Virden, have been arrested.

They were charged with drug and weapons related offences.

Police said they were released from custody pending an upcoming court date.

An investigation is ongoing.