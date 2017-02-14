Featured
Police make large drug bust in Virden
Police found a number of drugs in a Virden home including cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
Katherine Dow, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 11:22AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2017 11:43AM CST
Two people have been charged after police seized drugs, weapons and cash from a Virden, Man. home.
Police said they searched the house on Feb. 3. They found cocaine, crack cocaine, psilocybin or mushrooms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and a knife. They also found cash and cell phones with SIM cards.
Police said Jenna Mallette, 22, and Kasey Packham, 26, both from Virden, have been arrested.
They were charged with drug and weapons related offences.
Police said they were released from custody pending an upcoming court date.
An investigation is ongoing.
