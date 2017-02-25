Winnipeg police have released a picture of a man who is considered a person-of-interest in a disturbing incident involving a group of teenage girls at St. Vital Centre.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Feb. 19, the girls were shopping inside the mall and noticed an unknown man following them.

At one point, the girls ducked into a store to try to get away from him, but he continued to follow them, said Winnipeg Police Service.

The man got so close to one of the girls that he managed to get some unknown substance on her clothing, said police.

READ MORE: Teen girl sprayed with 'unknown substance' at St. Vital mall

"My daughter just happened to reach up to scratch her back, and she felt something cold and wet and when she pulled her hand away it was covered in a sticky white substance," said the victim's mother told CTV News.

On Friday, WPS said they had reason to think the substance might have been bodily fluid. The WPS sex crimes unit is investigating. They are waiting on the results of DNA testing.

Police describe the man as between 40 and 50 years old, around five feet, seven inches to five feet, eight inches (172 centimetres) tall with a heavy build and a wrinkled, weathered-looking face. He was wearing a flat-style blue felt hat with a small brim and a blue plaid jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.