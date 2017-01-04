RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Justine Sourkes-Sinclair was last seen Dec. 22 at around 10 p.m. in Portage la Prairie.

Police said she was reported missing after she didn’t come home for curfew. RCMP believe she is in Winnipeg, or Kleefeld, Man. with people she knows.

Sourkes-Sinclair was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweater, black pants, a white toque with an eyeball patch on the front, and a black, quilted Polo brand winter jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.