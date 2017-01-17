Featured
Proposed changes could pave way for more Winnipeg microbreweries
Right now micro-brewers can only sell their product through the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission and vendors if they're located in industrial areas. (File Image)
City hall is considering changes that could make it easier for more microbreweries to set-up shop.
Right now microbrewers can only sell their product to the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission and vendors if they're located in industrial areas.
Bylaw amendments would expand the permitted locations to commercial zones.
Another change would make it easier for body modification shops to open.
The city's property and development committee is discussing the proposed amendments.
