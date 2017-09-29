

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government announced Friday it will increase funding for home-based childcare providers this fiscal year.

The province said the increase will be $245,000 this year, with additional increases in future years.

“These funds will benefit more than 300 home-based, licensed child-care providers throughout the province with increases based on their licensed number and type of spaces,” said Families Minister Scott Fielding.

Fielding added that the funds are also aimed at curbing the national decline of home-based childcare providers, while encouraging others to open similar businesses.