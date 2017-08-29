

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP are asking for help in finding a 34-year-old man in the Selkirk area.

Officers said David Dmitruk was last seen somewhere north of Manitoba Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Dmitruk has long blonde hair, blue eyes, and blonde facial hair. RCMP said he is five feet five inches tall and 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

They also said he’s not very verbal and may not respond if spoken to.

RCMP said it’s possible the man is in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information can contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.