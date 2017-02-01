

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are asking for the public’s help in finding a high-risk offender.

Police said Kelly Trent Schoffer, 46, failed to comply with the conditions of his longer term supervision order, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

If anyone comes into contact with Schoffer, police caution not to approach him.

RCMP ask anyone who sees Schoffer, or knows where he could be, to contact them at (204) 984-1888. If it’s after regular business hours, police ask to contact WPS at (204) 986-6222, or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.