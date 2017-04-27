

Health Canada has issued a recall for child carriers that pose a potential fall hazard.

Osprey Child Safety Products are recalling their Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium child carriers. The company has determined that a child seated in the carrier can slip through the leg openings.

Approximately 5,732 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from February 2012 to December 2015.

Osprey has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada. However, it has received four reports of falls, including two reports of injuries, in the United States.

Consumers are advised by Health Canada they should immediately stop using the recalled child carriers and contact Osprey at 1-800-465-9637, or visit the company's website.