Flying the Canadian flag is one way people choose to honor our country.

128 flags are now proudly flying along Highway 44 just outside of Beausejour, Man.

The flags are part of a special remembrance project honoring thousands of Canadian soldiers who have died.

"It makes me feel terrific," said Irvin Stefansson, one of the numerous people who contributed to the project. "So many young people don't realize the sacrifice these men made."

Ironically the flag project was nearly derailed by wind. As the aluminum flag poles were being moved, a big gust of wind caught the shrink wrap on the boxes and the flags flew into the wind.

"They literally flew," said organizer Captain Cindy Buss, from the Beausejour branch of the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

The flags flew onto the side of the road where Monte Wellink and his son Colin would later drive by. He noticed the first box, and stopped.

"So I picked it up without even thinking about it, looked inside and there were four flag poles,” said Wellink. "We went another couple of kilometres down the road and there was another box, and same thing, flag poles.”

Wellink eventually connected with Captain Buss, and the flag poles made it to their destination, where they will honour the many men and women who have fallen.

"One gentleman was in Bosnia, and he said thank you for thinking of my friends,” said Buss.

The flags will keep flying until the day after Remembrance Day. Later, all the flags along with the poles will be given to all of the people who sponsored them.