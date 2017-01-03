

Residents at an apartment complex on St. Anne’s Road were evacuated after a fire broke out in the basement of the building Tuesday afternoon.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called around 1:23 p.m. to an apartment on the 200 block of St. Anne’s Road for reports of smoke coming from the building.

When crews arrived on scene, they said there was an active fire in the basement.

All residents were evacuated and two Winnipeg Transit buses were on scene to provide temporary shelter for residents.

WFPS was able to get the fire under control and left the scene around 3:37 p.m.

The City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services was on scene to provide relocation support, if tenants were not allowed back into the apartment Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.