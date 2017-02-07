Featured
‘Rogue pig’ causes traffic woes in Altona
Altona police said the pig was causing delays for drivers by blocking east and west traffic along Center Avenue. (Source: Jackie Nickel)
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 10:17AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 7, 2017 11:21AM CST
Altona police were busy Monday dealing with a road hog.
Officers said a ‘rogue pig’ was reported to police around 12:50 p.m. It was causing delays for drivers by blocking east and west traffic along Center Avenue.
Officers located the swine and directed it out of town. Soon after, the pig’s owner joined the efforts and helped corral the animal onto a trailer.
Police said the pig was unharmed.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Homicide Unit investigating sudden death on Magnus Ave.
- Drake, Shawn Mendes, the Weeknd leading Juno nominees
- Inquiry into murdered, missing indigenous women to break legal ground
- Canada posts second consecutive trade surplus, first time since September 2014
- ‘Rogue pig’ causes traffic woes in Altona