The family of Tim McLean is having a hard time dealing with the absolute discharge of Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li.

Dave Melcosky is Tim McLean’s great-uncle.

In a phone call with CTV News Saturday, he said the family is having a rough time.

“It’s coming full circle, the loss and everything that’s happened since,” he said.

“It’s a clean slate for Vince Li, it’s not a clean slate for the de Delleys. It goes on and on.”

READ MORE: Freedom granted to man who beheaded passenger on Greyhound bus

Melcosky said Carol de Delley, McLean’s mom, was not looking forward to the decision about Baker being released. He said she had the feeling the decision would go in this direction.

The absolute discharge came from Manitoba's Criminal Code Review Board. It means Baker is no longer subject to monitoring.

In 2008, Baker, a diagnosed schizophrenic, killed Tim McLean, a young carnival worker who was a complete stranger to Baker.