Featured
Freedom granted to man who beheaded passenger on Greyhound bus
Baker, a diagnosed schizophrenic, killed 22-year-old Tim McLean in 2008. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 4:21PM CST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 4:30PM CST
WINNIPEG - A man who was found not criminally responsible for beheading and cannibalizing a fellow passenger on a Greyhound bus has been granted his freedom.
Manitoba's Criminal Code Review Board has given Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, an absolute discharge, meaning he is longer subject to any conditions.
Baker, a diagnosed schizophrenic, killed 22-year-old Tim McLean in 2008.
READ MORE: Man who beheaded bus passenger could get his freedom later this week
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- ‘Now I have two funerals to go to’: Family, friends identify Brunkild plane crash victim
- 2 Winnipeg schools go into hold-and-secure Friday
- Sugary drink consumption predicted to harm Canadians' health, cost economy: study
- Teens charged after pizza delivery person robbed
- PayPal freezes News Media Canada's account over story about Syrian family in Flin Flon