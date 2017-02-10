

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A man who was found not criminally responsible for beheading and cannibalizing a fellow passenger on a Greyhound bus has been granted his freedom.

Manitoba's Criminal Code Review Board has given Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, an absolute discharge, meaning he is longer subject to any conditions.

Baker, a diagnosed schizophrenic, killed 22-year-old Tim McLean in 2008.

