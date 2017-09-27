

CTV News





The RCMP is investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle on Highway 201, just west of Roseau River First Nation, Manitoba. The man, a 43-year-old from Saskatchewan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers got the call just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

RCMP said the man was wearing dark clothing and walking westbound when he was hit by a vehicle, also travelling west.

Police said the driver involved was not impaired, and investigators do not believe speed was a factor.

No charges have been laid. Police continue to investigate.