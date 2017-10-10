Featured
Sears Canada to seek court approval to liquidate all remaining stores
The retailer has been operating under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act since June.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 10:56AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 10, 2017 11:03AM CST
Sears Canada Inc. is applying for court approval to liquidate all of its remaining stores and assets after failing to find a buyer that would allow it to continue as a going concern.
