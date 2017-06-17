

CTV Winnipeg





A semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway that had stopped due to mechanical issues caught fire and was mostly destroyed Saturday, RCMP said.

They said the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. near Falcon Lake.

Westbound traffic had to be diverted for a short time while the fire was extinguished. Construction in the area also caused delays, RMCP said.

Westbound traffic was restricted to one lane as of Saturday evening.

There were no injuries and the trailer was apparently carrying hamburger buns for Costco, according to RCMP.