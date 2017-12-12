Featured
Shot fired outside North End home
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 10:59AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2017 11:11AM CST
Police said no one was hurt after at least one was shot fired in the North End Monday night.
Around 9:30 P.M. Winnipeg Police Service responded to the report of a gunshot on Alfred Avenue.
Police found an unknown number of suspects were denied access to a home and fired at least one shot through the front.
The investigation is ongoing.