

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A new category of nurse is being created in Manitoba that will allow them to independently order diagnostic tests and prescribe some medications.

On Thursday, Health Minister Kevin Goertzen announced regulations are now in place to bring registered nurses under the Regulated Health Professions Act, effective the end of next May.

Goertzen says a new category called Registered Nurse Authorized Prescriber will let nurses write prescriptions for patient populations that require registered nursing care related to travel health, reproductive health, sexually transmitted infections, blood-borne pathogens and diabetes.

Marie Edwards, president of the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba, says they're pleased the government has passed the new regulations.

She says it will optimize the scope of practice for registered nurses and allow them to work in collaborative practice to support sustainable health-care delivery for Manitobans.