Mother Nature has handed southern Manitoba a spring snowfall that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow in some parts of the province.

Natalie Hasell, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said 5 centimetres of snow is forecasted to fall in Winnipeg. The worst of it will be felt in the southeast, including in Steinbach, where between 15 to 25 centimetres is expected, Hasell explained.

"Our climate data for Winnipeg definitely has snow mentioned well into May," Hasell added.

Hasell said on May 11, 2004, 29 centimetres of snow fell in Winnipeg. On May 9,

2002, the city received 20 centimetres of snow.

On Monday, Hasell said Highway 12 was partly covered. She encourages motorists to drive to road conditions, and warned the system brings a risk of freezing rain.

Environment Canada's record for the latest spring snowfall goes back to 1882, when 15.2 centimetres fell.

"This should not come as a surprise to Winnipeggers, that we will still get snow in late April,” Hasell added.

TAKING OFF WINTER TIRES

The snow came as a surprise to customers at Dynamic Auto.

Owner Garry Gerbrandt said six customers cancelled appointments to have winter tires removed.

He said most people take off winter tires in April and May. He said choosing what day to switch tires is a personal choice based a person's comfort level.

MPI said people can use studded tires on their vehicles between October 1 and April 30.

FLOOD FORECAST IMPACT

The government of Manitoba said Monday the province will continue to monitor future precipitation and possible impacts on rivers.

"As the Red River and its tributaries, or rivers and streams that flow into the Red, are on the decline, the precipitation could prolong the return to seasonal levels on major rivers," the city said in email to CTV News.

"The province has an ice pile-up alert for large lakes. Property owners should take precautions and remove valuables close to shorelines."