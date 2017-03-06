Numbers obtained by CTV News show a stark increase in the number of people illegally crossing the border near Emerson between the months of January and February in 2016 and 2017, and an increase in the numbers of asylum claims being made at inland offices in Canada.



128 more people illegally crossed border near Emerson

Numbers sent to CTV News from the Canada Border Services Agency show 34 people illegally crossed the border near Emerson in January and February 2016, with 17 people crossing in each month.

Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 27, 2017, the RCMP intercepted 143 people illegally crossing the border – an increase of 109 people form the same period last year.

Organizations that help refugees in Winnipeg say another 19 crossed overnight from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, bringing the total increase over the two month period to 162 in 2017 - a total difference of 128 compared to 2016.

READ MORE: Success rates: Why some refugee claimants may have better odds in Canada

478 more asylum claims in Canada

Numbers from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada also show an increase. Between Jan.1 and Feb. 21, 2016, 1,803 Asylum Claims were made at inland offices of IRCC and CBSA.

Over the same period in 2017, numbers show 2,281 people made asylum claims at the inland offices – an increase of 478 claims. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said these numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

IRCC said the inland claims include the people who have illegally crossed the border from the United States into Canada.

“The majority of inland claims are made by individuals legally admitted to Canada as temporary residents (visitors, students, temporary workers),” said IRCC spokesperson Faith St-John. “It does not include ports of entry or airports.”

“Factors determining an individual’s eligibility to make a refugee claim include whether the claimant has committed a serious crime, made a previous claim in Canada, or received protection in another country,” said St-John.

She said specific statistics for Manitoba are currently not available.

Sources told CTV News no one illegally crossed the border near Emerson over the weekend of March 4 and 5, or overnight Sunday March 6 onto Monday, March 7.

On Saturday, RCMP reported 183 people have been intercepted illegally crossing the border near Emerson since Jan. 1 2017.