A Manitoba man who was found unconscious after being ejected from a pickup truck has died.

An officer with the St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP was driving on Highway 75 Wednesday when he spotted the pickup truck in the ditch near Provincial Road 210.

He found the driver lying unconscious on the road and performed CPR while waiting for paramedics.

Investigators said the truck was heading north and attempted to turn east onto PR 210, but was going too fast and lost control, rolling into the ditch.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The 26-year-old driver from Ste. Agathe was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said Monday he has since died.

RCMP don’t know whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.