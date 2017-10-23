CTV News has learned former journalism instructor and broadcaster Stephen Vogelsang has been charged in connection with two Alberta bank robberies.

The well-known Winnipeg personality taught at Red River College between 2002 and 2011. Vogelsang is also a former sports anchor and news director at CKY, now CTV Winnipeg.

“I can confirm he is no longer an employee here,” said Conor Lloyd spokesperson for Red River College.

Monday the Medicine Hat Police Service said it arrested and charged Stephen Vogelsang, 53, of Winnipeg with two counts of robbery.

Police said the Royal Bank of Canada on 13 Avenue SE in Medicine Hat, Alta. was robbed on Oct. 19. A second robbery took place the following day at a Bank of Montreal on Dunmore Road SE.

Medicine Hat is about three hours southeast of Calgary.

Investigators said in both instances, the same man entered the bank and demanded money, leaving each scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Vogelsang will be held in custody and is to appear in court on Tuesday.

Source: Medicine Hat Police Service