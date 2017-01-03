Featured
Storm closes Highway 75, Winnipeg to Emerson
Many highways are closed as northerly winds of 40 to 60 km/h cause poor visibility over the Red River Valley and in open areas.(File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 4:42AM CST
A low pressure storm system has brought snow and blowing snow to a large area of southern Manitoba forcing the closure of Highway 75 from Winnipeg to Emerson.
Environment Canada says 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected in the southern Red River Valley and over southeast Manitoba. The weather service says totals of 20 to 25 cm are possible along the US border towards Sprague and Lake of the Woods area.
Northerly winds of 40 to 60 km/h are causing poor visibility over the Red River Valley and in open areas.
Highway conditions are treacherous with visibility reduced to 500 metres in some areas.
Environment Canada is asking Manitobans to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
The following highways are now closed:
Highway 3, from Morden to Sperling
Highway 23, from Miami to Highway 59
Highway 13, from Carman to Elm Creek
Highway 2, from Haywood to Fannystelle
Highway 245, from Carman to Rose Isle
Highway 14, from Morden to Highway 75
Highway 75, from Winnipeg to Emerson
