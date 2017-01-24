Featured
Superintendent says West Kildonan school is safe after shooting threats
The school division superintendent says the individual who was arrested is a male from the neighbourhood, but not a student at West Kildonan Collegiate. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
Mary Jane MacLennan, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 9:12AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 9:31AM CST
The Superintendent of Seven Oaks School Division said an arrest has been made after threats of a shooting at West Kildonan Collegiate were posted online.
Brian O’Leary said administrators heard about the posting from students Monday and alerted police.
“There were some threats on social media, “ O’Leary said. “ Administrators alerted the police and they were on top of it.”
Winnipeg Police Service confirmed the online threats lead to one arrest, and there are no further concerns about the incident.
School as usual at West K Collegiate. Online threat yesterday resulted in 1 arrest. Great work by Dist 2 officers. No further concerns.— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 24, 2017
About the online messages, O’Leary said “I didn’t see them myself, but I understand there were some threatening postings.”
O’Leary said the individual who was arrested is a male from the neighbourhood, but not a student at West Kildonan Collegiate.
The Superintendent said West Kildonan Collegiate was open Tuesday morning for classes.
“There really was no threat to students. We sent out an e-mail to all the parents,” O’Leary said. “The kids are perfectly safe coming to school. “
