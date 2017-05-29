

CTV Winnipeg





The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba is hoping to reunite kids with their missing stuffed animals.



On Sunday, CHFM held its 31st annual Teddy Bears’ Picnic, with over 22,000 showing up to Assiniboine Park to get their teddies checked up.



In the shuffle, five stuffed animals were separated from their families. CHFM took care of the fluffy creatures overnight, but is hoping to send them back to their rightful homes.



If you know the owner of the stuffed animals pictured above, call 204-787-4400.