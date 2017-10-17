

CTV Winnipeg





A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for attacking a passenger on a transit bus Monday evening, Winnipeg police said.

Police said they were contacted by a transit driver around 8 p.m. regarding an intoxicated young girl on his bus.

Police said the girl began yelling and swearing at a fellow female passenger before grabbing her purse, punching her once in the upper body, and threatening to kill her.

Officers tracked down the bus at Kenaston Boulevard and Grant Avenue. The suspect was removed from the bus and arrested.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention, police said.

The 16-year-old girl has been charged with robbery, uttering threats, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.