The Manitoba Hydro Torch Relay, in advance of the Canada Summer Games, made its second stop on Saturday.

The torch arrived in Kenora, Ont. Saturday morning after the relay began Friday in Steinbach.

Forty different people, including nine indigenous youth, carried the torch along nine legs. The trek began at the Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre.

The torch will travel to 10 communities throughout Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. The next stop is Morden on Thursday morning.

“I know the Games are being held in Winnipeg, and some people think ‘well it’s all about what’s inside the perimeter,’” said Michelle Sawatzky-Koop, who carried the torch Friday in Steinbach. “And I think this torch relay is showing everyone it’s not. Everyone is included.”

The torch was originally lit in Ottawa on June 6.

The 2017 Canada Summer Games run from July 28-Aug. 13. It will feature 16 different sports.

Although the Games are mostly taking place in Winnipeg, Kenora will host the rowing competitions from July 31-Aug. 4 at the Kenora Rowing Club on Rabbit Lake.